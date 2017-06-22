Former Buckeye Ranch employee charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor

GROVE CITY, OH (WCMH) — A former Buckeye Ranch employee is now facing felony charges after being accused of having sexual conduct with a 13-year-old.

Court records show 44-year-old Watt Selmon is charged with a felony count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. The charges were filed in Grove City.

According to court records, Selmon engaged in oral sex with the 13-year-old on April 26, 2017 at the Buckeye Ranch’s facility at 5665 Hoover Road.

Buckeye Ranch CEO Nick Rees confirmed Selmon was fired last week after the allegations came to light.

A warrant for Selmon’s arrest was filed on June 16.