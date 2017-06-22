Franklin Co. deputies investigating shooting during home invasion in Westerville

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) — Deputies say a shooting during a home invasion in Westerville sent one person the hospital this morning.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to 7900 block of Schleppi Road in Westerville, at about 7:12am, Thursday, on the report of shots fired.

Deputies say one person was transported to Grant Medical Center in unknown condition after being shot during the home invasion at the residence.

According to deputies the person shot was not the home invasion suspect, but would not elaborate on the identity of the shooting victim.

