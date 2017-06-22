Funeral set for Thursday for Franklin Co. soldier missing in action, killed during WWII

COSHOCTON, OH (WCMH) — The funeral for Army Private, Eugene J. “Gene” Appleby, who was reported killed and missing in action during World War II is set for today.

The funeral for Appleby is scheduled for Thursday, 11am, at Miller Funeral Home at 639 Main Street in Coshocton. Interment will follow in South Lawn Cemetery where a United States Army active duty Honor Guard will be performing full Military Honors, Coshocton County Veterans Honor Guard will also be assisting.

According to Appleby’s obituary, he was born in Franklin County and served in the United States Army, 508 Parachute Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division.

During a drop on September 17, 1944, in the Netherlands, Appleby was killed in action and had remained missing in action.

Appleby’s remains were identified using DNA after they were found by residents on a farm in the Netherlands, in 2011.