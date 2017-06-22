Gahanna Police looking for information about man accused of touching children inappropriately

Michael Carsey (CREDIT: Gahanna Division of Police)

GAHANNA, OH (WCMH) — Police in Gahanna are looking for information about a man who has been indicted on three counts of gross sexual imposition.

Police are asking anyone who has had contact with Michael S. Carsey or whose children may have witnessed something to contact them.

According to police reports, 37-year-old Carsey touched at least two neighborhood children inappropriately. Police were first contacted on April 24 about a 7-year-old victim. On May 1, the parent of an 8-year-old also reported that their child had inappropriate contact with Carsey. The child said Carsey had touched their privates at least 15 times while giving the child a hug.

Carsey was arrested May 10.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Utt at 614-342-4237 or Sergeant Cohagen at 614-342-4238.

