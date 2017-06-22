Harmony Project helps inmates prepare for life outside prison

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections wants to focus more on the rehab of their inmates.

The Ohio Reformatory for Women has taken that mission head on. It offers several programs to help rehabilitate women back into society after their sentence is served.

Many of the inmates at the Reformatory for Women say it’s not about simply serving your time and leaving, they want to be better people before they go back to their lives.

There’s a negative stigma that’s attached to people who’ve gone to prison, but staffers use programs like the Harmony Project to change that. This non-profit organization uses music as a tool for strength. It connects people from all walks of life and brings them together to sing and express themselves.

“I thought I was the only one dealing with what I was dealing with, but I wasn’t,” said Tegan Alexander-Lindsey, an inmate who is a part of the Harmony Project.

Once a month the group Skypes with children in an African hospital to bring smiles to their faces.

Alexander-Lindsey participates because this program helps her feel better about her situation.

“I’ve gained healing, and I’m stronger and wiser because of this program,” said Alexander-Lindsey.

It was a room full of smiles and tears because they are part of something bigger than themselves.

Alexander Lindsey added, “I plan to stay connected to them. I know this is not it. My journey with tapestry is not over because I have a support system for life.”