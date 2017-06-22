Jury returns verdict against Lincoln Rutledge

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A jury has returned a verdict against Lincoln Rutledge the man accused of killing of Columbus Police Officer Steven Smith.

The jury is expected to announce their decision at about 2:30pm, Thursday.

The jury began deliberating Tuesday, in the case against Rutledge, 45, where he was accused of shooting Smith last April during a SWAT standoff.

Officers went to Rutledge’s apartment in Clintonville with an arrest warrant for arson. But Rutledge refused to surrender and told officers he was “invoking the Castle doctrine” which allows a homeowner to use deadly force when their life is threatened by someone on their property illegally. Officers had a signed warrant for his arrest.

Officer Smith was standing up inside an armored vehicle outside the apartment. A fellow officer testified that Smith was leaning to the left side of the vehicle turret when he was struck by a bullet just above his left eye.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.