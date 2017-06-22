Missing Clark County child last seen Thursday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials in Clark County said Thursday they are looking for a missing child.

Officials say an 11-year-old boy, Perry Beller, has been missing since sometime Thursday morning.

No more information about the circumstances of his disappearance was released. Clark County officials are talking with the media Thursday afternoon.

