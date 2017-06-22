Motorcyclist rides through group of protesters blocking street

SAN FRANCISCO, CA (NBC News) — A motorcyclist was taken into custody after video showed him riding into the middle of a San Francisco healthcare protest.

It happened Wednesday when a man on a motorcycle rode into a crowd of people protesting republican efforts to change federal health care.

Protesters were lying on the ground staging a “die in” when the cyclist came through the crowd.

Fortunately he didn’t hit anyone during the stunt.

The man was riding the wrong direction down a one-way street when he rolled through about 20 people gathered for the event.

“Everyone thought he was just confused, but he didn’t stop, and at some point it became clear he was going to come through the crowd, and people jumped out of the way,” said one protester.

Witnesses say the motorcyclist missed everyone at the protest.

The suspect is in custody but charges have not yet been determined.