LICKING CO., OH (WCMH) — Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp said part of Route 40 is shut down as deputies attempt to arrest a felony suspect.

Thorp sent the information out via Twitter close to 11am Thursday. He said Route 40 is shut down west of Route 13.

Thorp did not say how long the road would be closed.

Route 40 west of Rt 13 shutdown sheriffs deputies attempting to arrest a felony suspect — Sheriff Randy Thorp (@rthorp45) June 22, 2017

