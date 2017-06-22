Politician makes history breastfeeding infant daughter during parliament speech

CANBERRA, Australia (NBC News) — Australian politician Larissa Waters reportedly made history Thursday when she breastfed her baby while moving a motion in the Australian parliament.

Local media reported that Water’s 3-month-old daughter Alia Joy has been a regular visitor to the senate chamber in Canberra since May, and had previously made history as the first baby to be breastfed in federal parliament.

Today she was breastfed while Senator Waters was on her feet to move a motion relating to black lung disease, according to local media.