Power outage leaves most of Circleville in the dark

CIRCLEVILLE, OH (WCMH) — AEP is reporting close to 6,500 people without power in the Circleville area, Thursday morning.

According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, the outage has affected the city and isn’t expected to be restored until about 11am.

Deputies remind people that all stop lights that are out are to be treated as four-way stops.

No word on what caused the outage.

