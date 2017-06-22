Prince Harry says no one in royal family wants throne

Members of Britain's Royal family from left, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Princess Eugenie, Queen Elizabeth II, background Timothy Laurence, Princess Beatrice, Prince Philip, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William watch a fly past as they appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, after attending the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, Saturday, June 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

LONDON (AP) – Britain’s Prince Harry has suggested that no one in the royal family really wishes to rise to the throne.

Harry says in an interview with Newsweek magazine that it is duty, rather than desire, that prompts the family to continue serving the British people. The prince says that the House of Windsor is “not doing this for ourselves but for the greater good of the people.”

Harry also revealed his distress at having to walk behind his mother’s coffin as a 12-year-old child following her death in a 1997 car accident. Harry and other members of the family, including his 15-year-old brother Prince William and his father Prince Charles, walked behind the hearse in full public view.

Harry says no child “should be asked to do that under any circumstances.”

