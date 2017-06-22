Prince Harry says no one in royal family wants throne

LONDON (AP) – Britain’s Prince Harry has suggested that no one in the royal family really wishes to rise to the throne.

Harry says in an interview with Newsweek magazine that it is duty, rather than desire, that prompts the family to continue serving the British people. The prince says that the House of Windsor is “not doing this for ourselves but for the greater good of the people.”

Harry also revealed his distress at having to walk behind his mother’s coffin as a 12-year-old child following her death in a 1997 car accident. Harry and other members of the family, including his 15-year-old brother Prince William and his father Prince Charles, walked behind the hearse in full public view.

Harry says no child “should be asked to do that under any circumstances.”