Prince Philip leaves hospital after treatment

LONDON (AP/WCMH) — Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has left the hospital, one day after being admitted for the treatment of an infection.

The palace said in a statement that the 96-year-old Duke of Edinburgh, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, left the hospital Thursday.

In May, Philip announced he would be cutting down on his public appearances. He also decided to not take on any more charity roles.

Prior to this hospitalization, he has been in relatively good health, besides a blocked coronary artery and a severe bladder infection over the past years.

The palace said the infection that required hospitalization is related to a pre-existing condition.