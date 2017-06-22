Prince Philip leaves hospital after treatment

FILE - In this Saturday, June 17, 2017 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip return to Buckingham Palace in a carriage, after attending the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London. Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday June 21, 2017, Prince Philip is good spirits after being admitted to hospital. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

LONDON (AP/WCMH) — Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has left the hospital, one day after being admitted for the treatment of an infection.

The palace said in a statement that the 96-year-old Duke of Edinburgh, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, left the hospital Thursday.

In May, Philip announced he would be cutting down on his public appearances. He also decided to not take on any more charity roles.

Prior to this hospitalization, he has been in relatively good health, besides a blocked coronary artery and a severe bladder infection over the past years.

The palace said the infection that required hospitalization is related to a pre-existing condition.

