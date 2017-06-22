Senate GOP to unveil health care bill

WASHINGTON (NBC NEWS) — Today Senate Republicans are expected to reveal their replacement for Obamacare.

The Senate plan to replace Obamacare, is expected to be unveiled today with cost estimates expected early next week and a vote next Thursday.

Some lawmakers say that’s too fast. “If I don’t get to study it, I’m not going to vote for it,” said Senator Bill Cassidy, (R) Louisiana.

Lawmakers on both sides complain it’s been crafted behind closed doors. “They know this bill is terribly unpopular and will only become more unpopular once we find out what’s in it.” Senator Brian Schatz, (D) Hawaii

Democrats fear the plan will quickly scale back benefits for the poorest Americans. “Tell the Republican leadership NO we’re NOT gonna throw millions off of health insurance in order to give huge tax breaks to the wealthiest people in this country,” said Senator Bernie Sanders, (I) Vermont.

President trump admits it’s an uphill battle. “We have a very slim 52-48. Can’t lose anybody,” said President Donald Trump.

Republican leaders promise after today . . .”All of the concerns – people have had – about the process – will evaporate,” said Senator John Cornyn, (R) Texas.

Details now expected in hours on how to keep millions of Americans well – and how to pay for it.

Watch for how this bill deals with Medicaid, health care taxes and credits to purchase insurance.