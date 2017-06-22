Smucker’s cutting 260 jobs nationwide; 72 in Ohio

By Published:
FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2009 file photo, jars of Smucker's preserves line a shelf in the Heinen's grocery store in Bainbridge Twp., Ohio. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)

ORRVILLE, OH (WCMH) — The J.M. Smucker company announced it will eliminate 260 positions, including 72 at its Orrville, Ohio location.

WKYC reports the layoffs are amid a company realignment.

A company spokesperson told WKYC 130 positions will be eliminated, and another 130 will not be filled.

Most of the positions will be eliminated by the end of June.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s