Smucker’s cutting 260 jobs nationwide; 72 in Ohio

ORRVILLE, OH (WCMH) — The J.M. Smucker company announced it will eliminate 260 positions, including 72 at its Orrville, Ohio location.

WKYC reports the layoffs are amid a company realignment.

A company spokesperson told WKYC 130 positions will be eliminated, and another 130 will not be filled.

Most of the positions will be eliminated by the end of June.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.