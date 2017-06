COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a stabbing left one person in critical condition.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 11:29am, officers were called to an apartment on Berryleaf Grove on the report of a stabbing.

One person was taken to Riverside Hospital in critical condition.

Police say a suspect has been taken into custody, but no information was given as to what led up to the stabbing.

Officers continue to investigate.