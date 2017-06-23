3 charged after skinned, pregnant deer left in Tennessee pool

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WKRN) – Two men and a juvenile are facing charges after a skinned, pregnant doe was found at the bottom of a Franklin pool in May.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency identified the suspects as Stephen Ross, Samuel Bland, and a minor last month, but charges were not filed until Thursday.

The doe was discovered by Temple Hills Country Club employees on May 23.

TWRA spokesman Barry Cross says some of the meat had been taken off the doe and the carcass was disposed of at the bottom of the pool.

The trio was charged with hunting from a motor vehicle, hunting big game in closed season, spotlighting, aggravated criminal littering, criminal trespassing, and vandalism.

The adults were also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.