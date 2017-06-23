Blue Jackets trade LW Brandon Saad, goalie Anton Forsberg to Blackhawks

Columbus Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets announced they have traded left wing Brandon Saad, goaltender Anton Forsberg and a fifth round pick to the Chicago Blackhawks.

In exchange, the Blue Jackets received left wing Artemi Panarin, a 2016-17 Second Team NHL All-Star and NHL Rookie of the Year in 2015-16, left wing Tyler Motte and a sixth round pick in the 2017 NHL Draft.

Saad, 24, joined the Blue Jackets via trade with the Blackhawks in June 2015 and Forsberg, 24, was selected by Columbus in the seventh round, 188th overall, in the 2011 NHL Draft.

“Artemi Panarin was the best rookie in the NHL two years ago, a second team All-Star this past season and is one of the most dynamic offensive players in the NHL,” said General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen. “There is a cost to adding a player like Artemi, as well as a very good NHL prospect in Tyler Motte, but we believe this is a very good move for our team. We wish Brandon and Anton well and thank them for their contributions to our organization.”

