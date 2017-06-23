‘Buckeye Bandit’ sentenced to 240 months in prison

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man dubbed the “Buckeye Bandit” will spend 240 months in jail after being found guilty of armed bank robbery.

Ikechi W. Emeaghara, 27, of Columbus, was sentenced Friday according to a press release from the Department of Justice. He pleaded guilty to 8 counts of armed robbery in March.

Emeaghara was also ordered to pay restitution to the banks and sentenced to five years of supervised release following his term of imprisonment.

The Department of Justice says Emeaghara allegedly brandished a dangerous weapon and demanded cash from bank tellers on the following dates (according to public court documents):

October 31, 2013 at the Wesbanco Bank on South Stygler Road in Gahanna

November 30, 2013 at the Cooper State Bank on West 5 th Avenue in Columbus

Avenue in Columbus December 6, 2013 at the Wesbanco Bank on South Stygler Road in Gahanna

July 9, 2014 at the Smart Federal Credit Union on North High Street in Columbus

January 12, 2015 at the Cooper State Bank on Sawmill Road in Columbu

April 26, 2015 at the Cooper State Bank on Sawmill Road in Columbus

March 17, 2016 at the First Merit Bank on East Powell Road in Powell

October 21, 2016 at the Key Bank on Frantz Road in Columbus

In the July 2014, January 2015, and April 2015 cases, Emeaghara allegedly forced one or more people to accompany him within the bank.