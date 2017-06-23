Bucks seen fighting on video

By Published:

NASHVILLE, TN (Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency) There was a slug fest in Tennessee Wednesday and the participants may surprise you.

Although we have no idea why these two boxing bucks were going at it pretty good.

The pugilistic pair were landing blows… And it looks like one of them got the other to retreat.

Alas, they took their fight elsewhere, so we’ll never know the outcome of the brawl.

I guess we’ll have to call it a draw.

Perhaps there’ll be a re-match of the fresh-air fisticuffs next week.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s