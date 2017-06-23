Bucks seen fighting on video

NASHVILLE, TN (Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency) There was a slug fest in Tennessee Wednesday and the participants may surprise you.

Although we have no idea why these two boxing bucks were going at it pretty good.

The pugilistic pair were landing blows… And it looks like one of them got the other to retreat.

Alas, they took their fight elsewhere, so we’ll never know the outcome of the brawl.

I guess we’ll have to call it a draw.

Perhaps there’ll be a re-match of the fresh-air fisticuffs next week.