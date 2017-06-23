PALMDALE, Calif. (AP) – When a dog that had already bit one of them charged a group of deputies, two of them opened fire.

Authorities say they did not see the teenage boy standing some 30 feet behind, who was struck down by a bullet that apparently bounced on the concrete and hit him in the chest.

The 17-year-old, who had helped to restrain the dog after the first bite, died at a hospital an hour later Thursday, turning what began as a mere early-morning noise complaint into a freak tragedy.

The same Los Angeles County deputy that was bitten by the dog was also hit by a bullet fragment but survived. He was treated at a hospital and released.

The dog, which survived the shooting, was later euthanized.