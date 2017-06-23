Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus celebrating 27 years of community impact

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s Pride Month, and what better way to celebrate than with song? This weekend, the Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus is doing just that, celebrating its 27th season of entertaining and impacting our community.

“What’s amazing about this chorus is that the founders, even 27 years ago, had this vision that it could be a safe, warm, and welcoming fun place for everyone in the community,” said Adam Burk, executive director of Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus.

The shows combine singing, dancing, lighting and live music for an incredible performance. But for the men and women on stage it’s more than that.

“It is so gratifying but it’s also humbling too, because you’re part of something that so much bigger than yourself. And it’s so much bigger than the performances that we do,” said Kyle Scott, Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus member and incoming board president

You can catch the Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus performing Jackson Five + this weekend at the Lincoln Theatre. Show times are 6/23 at 8pm, 6/24 at 8pm and 6/25 at 3pm. Tickets can be purchased at http://www.cgmc.com/

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s