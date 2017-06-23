Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus celebrating 27 years of community impact

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s Pride Month, and what better way to celebrate than with song? This weekend, the Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus is doing just that, celebrating its 27th season of entertaining and impacting our community.

“What’s amazing about this chorus is that the founders, even 27 years ago, had this vision that it could be a safe, warm, and welcoming fun place for everyone in the community,” said Adam Burk, executive director of Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus.

The shows combine singing, dancing, lighting and live music for an incredible performance. But for the men and women on stage it’s more than that.

“It is so gratifying but it’s also humbling too, because you’re part of something that so much bigger than yourself. And it’s so much bigger than the performances that we do,” said Kyle Scott, Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus member and incoming board president

You can catch the Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus performing Jackson Five + this weekend at the Lincoln Theatre. Show times are 6/23 at 8pm, 6/24 at 8pm and 6/25 at 3pm. Tickets can be purchased at http://www.cgmc.com/