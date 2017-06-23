COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police says officers shot and killed a dog Friday after the dog got into a police substation.
The dog, a pit bull, was trying to bite officers, and according to police the officers discharged their weapons to defend themselves.
The dog was shot and killed around 4:15pm.
Animal control has determined that the dog was microchipped, and will work to identify the owners who could potential he be facing citations for the dog being at large.
No humans were harmed in this incident.
Sullivant Avenue is currently closed between Wrexham and Belvedere Avenue.
