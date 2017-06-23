COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police says officers shot and killed a dog Friday after the dog got into a police substation.

The dog, a pit bull, was trying to bite officers, and according to police the officers discharged their weapons to defend themselves.

The dog was shot and killed around 4:15pm.

Animal control has determined that the dog was microchipped, and will work to identify the owners who could potential he be facing citations for the dog being at large.

No humans were harmed in this incident.

Sullivant Avenue is currently closed between Wrexham and Belvedere Avenue.

Columbus police officers say they shot and killed an aggressive dog that had gotten into their substation and was trying to bite them @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/qrZp7OMcHK — Jason Aubry (@JasonAubryNBC4) June 23, 2017

