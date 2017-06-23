ComFest closed Friday due to weather

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The 2017 Community Festival in Goodale Park is closed Friday due to the weather, according to festival organizers.

Tropical Storm Cindy has brought heavy rains into the central Ohio area.

Connie Everett, one of the organizers of the festival, said it “is the best decision for the safety of the public and festival workers and to protects park grounds from damage.”

The festival will reopen Saturday morning at 9am.

A Flash Flood Watch continues through Saturday 2 a.m. for central and southern Ohio. A Flash Flood Warning is already in place for areas north of Columbus, including Delaware, Union, Hardin, Marion and Morrow counties.

