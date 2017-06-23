ComFest closed Friday due to weather

By Published: Updated:
ComFest (file photo)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The 2017 Community Festival in Goodale Park is closed Friday due to the weather, according to festival organizers.

Tropical Storm Cindy has brought heavy rains into the central Ohio area.

Connie Everett, one of the organizers of the festival, said it “is the best decision for the safety of the public and festival workers and to protects park grounds from damage.”

The festival will reopen Saturday morning at 9am.

A Flash Flood Watch continues through Saturday 2 a.m. for central and southern Ohio. A Flash Flood Warning is already in place for areas north of Columbus, including Delaware, Union, Hardin, Marion and Morrow counties.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s