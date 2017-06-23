Galion Police warn residents after two dogs die of suspected poisoning

GALION, OH (WCMH) — Galion Police are sending out a warning tonight after two dogs ended up dead.

Authorities said they spoke with Ruthanne Blosser who said her dog Dakota was found on the ground in her fenced yard. The dog was struggling to breathe and appeared very sick Blosser said she found over 12 thrown up hot dogs in the yard. They also saw a green substance on the dog’s mouth. Hours later, Dakota died.

Just two days, later police said Robin VanMeter got up and saw his dog was dead. Authorities said vets tested his dog and found it ingested rat poisoning.

Police said they need your help, and are asking pet owners to keep a close eye out.

Reporter Rob Sneed is following this story and will have the latest coming up on NBC4 at 5 and 6. For more stories right now, grab our free news app for iPhone or Android.