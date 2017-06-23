Joanna and Chip Gaines opening new Waco restaurant called Magnolia Table

In this March 29, 2016 photo, Joanna Gaines, left, and Chip Gaines pose for a portrait in New York to promote their home improvement show, "Fixer Upper," on HGTV. (Photo by Brian Ach/Invision/AP)

WACO, Texas (AP) — HGTV stars Joanna and Chip Gaines say the historic Waco, Texas, cafe they bought last year will be called Magnolia Table and serve breakfast, lunch and brunch.

The stars of the TV show “Fixer Upper” say they hope to reopen what had been the Elite Cafe by the end of 2017. Joanna Gaines wrote in a recent blog that she has many great memories from family Sunday brunches at the Elite Cafe.

After operating for nearly 100 years, Elite Cafe closed in early 2016 amid increased competition for local diners and travelers along nearby Interstate 35.

Chip and Joanna Gaines also operate Magnolia Market, where they’ve turned converted old silos near downtown Waco into a home decor and food marketplace.

