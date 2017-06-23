London high-rises evacuated as fire precaution

A view of part of the Burnham residential tower on the Chalcots Estate showing the bottom section of the building after cladding was removed, in the borough of Camden, north London, Thursday, June 22, 2017. Camden Council announced Friday evening, June 23, 2017 that more than 800 homes in tower blocks on a council estate in Camden, north London, are be evacuated because of safety concerns over cladding in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

LONDON (AP) —The London borough of Camden says it has begun evacuating 800 households in tower blocks after fire authorities said they could not guarantee the safety of residents following a devastating fire in a high-rise in a nearby area.

Camden council leader Georgia Gould told Sky News Friday that a rest center has been set up and that hotels were being found for residents.

She says the move came after firefighters said they “could not guarantee our residents safety.”

Camden is one of the councils in England which has learned that combustible cladding has been placed on buildings during renovation projects, though they also had fire-resistant cladding.

Gould says the repair work is expected to take two to three weeks.

