WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) — The victim of a home invasion in the Westerville-New Albany area has died, according to officials.

Major Steven Tucker with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said that Kevin Lake, 51, died Friday evening.

Lake, a former doctor who plead guilty to drug, tax and fraud charges earlier this year, was shot in his home Thursday morning.

Officials did not have any other updates regarding the shooting, which remains under investigation.