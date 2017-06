NEWARK, OH (WCMH) — More than 4,000 people are without power in Newark Friday night, according to American Electric Power.

The estimated time of restoration is 11pm.

AEP said on Twitter that crews are working to remove a tree limb and are trying to transfer customers to another power source.

Sharon Valley Update: Crews are working to remove a tree limb & try to transfer customers to another power source. — AEP Ohio (@AEPOhio) June 24, 2017

