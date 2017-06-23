KNOXVILLE, TN (WATE) – A woman who is accused of giving her children Benadryl so she could “control them” was arrested Thursday night in Knoxville.

An arrest warrant was issued in Gwinette County, Georgia for Savion Piotter, 27, for felony cruelty to a child. Prosecutors say the Georgia mother drugged her four kids, ages 1-8, and kept them out of school for at least a year.

Snellville Police Department told WSB-TV Piotter abruptly moved out of her duplex in Sneedville, Georgia when workers from the Department of Children Services showed up. Body camera video shows a worker with the Department of Children Services knocking on the door, a 3-year-old answering, but another child quickly shutting the door.

When police came back to the home, they said it was empty. Prosecutors said the older children hadn’t been to school in a year and weren’t seen by doctors.

Investigators said Piotter has a history of running, as soon as she knows authorities are closing in. They point to investigations in Georgia and at least 10 incidents in upstate New York. Each time they say Piotter left and no one could find her.