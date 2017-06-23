ODNR lowering water level of Lake White reservoir

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH)– The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is investigating water movement at the Lake White Reservoir.

ODNR officials say the source of the movement is unknown, and may be the cause of recent lower water levels.

Dam engineers lowered the water level in the lake Thursday night to investigate. In a statement released by the ODNR, they said they believe the dam is not at risk of failure, but are being abundantly cautious.

Residents in the area were notified ahead of time so they were able to secure their boats and properties.

A statement on the Lake White State Park website says:

ODNR assures area residents that the dam at Lake White State Park near Waverly remains safe in light of a recent decline in lake levels. In recent weeks, the lake level has dropped more than 12 inches due to the recharging of the regional aquifer, a lack of significant rainfall and normal evaporation loss. While dam safety improvements have been completed, roadway improvements continue.

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.