One-man scooter mover photo goes viral

LEXINGTON, NC (WXII) Photos of a Lexington, North Carolina man hauling his curbside treasure from one side of town to another are getting attention on social media.

Whittney Biggerstaff was caught on camera picking up a sofa from the side of the road yesterday and balancing it on his bike — all the way from an area near Lexington BBQ to his home on Hartman Street, about two miles away.

“I’ve hauled a lot of things on my scooter, but that was the biggest thing I’ve hauled,” Biggerstaff said. “I was surprised that I was able to do it.” 

Biggerstaff said he doesn’t need professional movers for most thing and plans to haul even more household finds down the road.

