ALBANY, GA (WALB) One South Georgia teen is giving back to the hospital she says gave her new life and a new talent.

With each brush stroke, Hannah Croker works toward a masterpiece.

Amazingly, the 17-year-old paints each stroke with her mouth.

“It helps me cope and get over things and change my outlook on things,” said Croker.

When she was 14, she almost died in a car crash. It left her paralyzed.

“When I first got here I was very upset and mad at everything,” explained Croker. “I didn’t think I could do anything really.”

But with the help of her nurses she’s living a new life and bringing hope to others through art.