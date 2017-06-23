Pennsylvania family expected euthanized dog’s ashes, got his frozen body

By Published:

BEAVER FALLS, PA (AP) — A Pennsylvania family expecting to pick up the ashes of their beloved pet were instead handed the animal’s frozen body.

Lisa Horseman tells WTAE-TV the employees at Rainbow Veterinary Hospital in Darlington did not give an explanation when they handed her the frozen remains of her dog, Drew.

She and Marlane Engles had previously decided to have the sick pet euthanized. They had asked for him to be cremated at a nearby business, but instead Engles recorded a video of employees carrying the remains wrapped in a blanket.

In a statement, Rainbow Veterinary Hospital says there was a “delay” with Horseman’s burial request, but it was ultimately fulfilled.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s