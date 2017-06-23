Remains found off PA shore could be Powell family killed in plane crash in December

By Published:

ERIE COUNTY, PA (AP) — A Pennsylvania coroner says remains found by someone fishing in Lake Erie might belong to one of three victims still unaccounted for in a plane crash that killed six people just off the Cleveland shore last year.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook hopes DNA tests will identify the leg found about 8 p.m. Thursday near the Elk Creek Access to the lake in Lake City.

Lake City is about 80 miles northeast of Cleveland, but Cook says the lake’s currents flow toward Pennsylvania.

The Dec. 29 crash killed six people, but only the remains of three have been found: 45-year-old John Fleming, of Dublin, Ohio, his 15-year-old son, Jack, and a family friend, 50-year-old Brian Casey, of Powell, Ohio. The bodies of Fleming’s wife, another son, and their friend’s daughter were never found.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s