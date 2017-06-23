Remains found off PA shore could be Powell family killed in plane crash in December

ERIE COUNTY, PA (AP) — A Pennsylvania coroner says remains found by someone fishing in Lake Erie might belong to one of three victims still unaccounted for in a plane crash that killed six people just off the Cleveland shore last year.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook hopes DNA tests will identify the leg found about 8 p.m. Thursday near the Elk Creek Access to the lake in Lake City.

Lake City is about 80 miles northeast of Cleveland, but Cook says the lake’s currents flow toward Pennsylvania.

The Dec. 29 crash killed six people, but only the remains of three have been found: 45-year-old John Fleming, of Dublin, Ohio, his 15-year-old son, Jack, and a family friend, 50-year-old Brian Casey, of Powell, Ohio. The bodies of Fleming’s wife, another son, and their friend’s daughter were never found.