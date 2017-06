COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police say a man is in serious condition after being shot Thursday night.

Police were called to the area of East 6th Avenue and N. High Street just before 9:45 pm.

Police say they found the victim, Teris Neal, inside North High Brewing.

Neal was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, but did not provide the officers with any information about the shooting.

He was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.