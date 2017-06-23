Washington Post: Obama administration sought to deter Russian plan to hack 2016 campaign

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2017 file photo, President Barack Obama speaks during his final presidential news conference in the briefing room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — The Washington Post reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin directed the hacking of Democratic National Convention emails to help elect President Donald Trump.

In a piece published Friday, the Post detailed a CIA “intelligence bombshell” received by the Obama administration detailing Putin’s involvement in “involvement in a cyber campaign to disrupt and discredit the U.S. presidential race.” Namely, the Post reports, intelligence discovered Putin wanted to defeat “or at least damage” Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, and help elect President Trump.

The Obama administration began debating dozens of options to deter or punish Russia, according to the Post. 

In the end, Obama approved more modest measures: economic sanctions, the expulsion of 35 diplomats, and the closure of two Russian compounds.

A former senior administration official under Obama said the past president “sort of choked” in its efforts to punish Putin.

