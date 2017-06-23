Thursday morning crash on I-71 near I-270 leaves one man dead

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating a crash that killed one man and injured two others on I-71 near I-270 on the north side of the city.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 12:45am, Thursday, Kervens Felix, 23, was driving a 2007 BMW on I-71 approaching I-270 when he lost control of the vehicle.

The BMW traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck a median wall, crossed all lanes of traffic, before going up the embankment of the I-270 bridge and struck the underside of the bridge. The vehicle rolled down the embankment before coming to rest.

Felix along with his passengers Woodney Lochard, 21 and James Lee III, 25, were taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

Lee would later die from his injuries sustained in the crash.

Police continue to investigate the crash and say this is the city’s 24th traffic related fatality of the year.