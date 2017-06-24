Boy shot in face by stepbrother in accidental shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 15-year-old boy is recovering after he was accidentally shot by his stepbrother at a gas station Saturday afternoon.

Columbus police said Keisoun Ransaw, 15, and Marquaze West, 14, were in a parked car at the Speedway gas station at 6421 E. Broad St. West mishandled a handgun, which fired and struck Ransaw once in the face.

Police caught up to Ransaw at Mount Carmel East, where he was listed in stable condition.

West was charged with improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and was taken to the Franklin County Court of Domestic Relations for slating.