Cindy soaks Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH)–The remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy reached the Mid-Atlantic coast Saturday morning, after bringing torrential downpours to much of Ohio, especially the central and southern sections, all day Friday. Rainfall totals averaged 2 to 4 inches in many places, with locally more than 6 inches in the parts of the Hocking Hills and southeastern hills areas prone to flash flooding.

The highly unusual passage of a tropical low-pressure system over Kentucky meeting up with a sagging cold front wrung out copious amounts of moisture, aided by lift over the foothills of the Appalachians in southeastern Ohio eastward across parts of southwestern Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia, causing areas of significant flooding.

Flood warnings were continued until noon Saturday for Athens and Washington counties in southeastern Ohio for streams and rivers running high and overflowing in spots, including the Sunday Creek in Gloucester, in northwest Athens County. Expect field runoff to continue through the early part of the weekend, which may cover roads in spots.

Storm totals in the Columbus area were a little less extreme, ranging from 1.31 inches at John Glenn Columbus International Airport to 1.54 inches at NBC4, on the northwest side of town. Locally heavier amounts fell in the suburbs, with a wide range, from 1.34 inches in the northeast corner of Hilliard to 3.25 inches near Roberts Road, which is the nature of tropical downpours. Most locations in counties surrounding Columbus received upwards of 2 inches of rain, with some heavier totals in northern Delaware and Union counties northward to southern Marion and Morrow counties, where reports of 3 to 4 inches were common between Richwood and Mount Gilead.

We also were treated to a purplish sunset and Saturday morning sunrise, due to the nature of the cloud cover, sun angle and tropical moisture that promoted scattering of sunlight at a low angle at a higher altitude (cloud heights). Normally, we see red-orange-yellow hues, with the blue-violet long scattered away, but at a high altitude with some sunlight filtering through we caught just the right setup for a purple sky!

(Photo courtesy of Pamela Hudnell)