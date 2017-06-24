ComFest to open on Saturday after rain delay

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — After inclement weather caused organizers to cancel Friday’s festivities, ComFest will open on Saturday.

Tropical Storm Cindy and a cold front brought heavy rains into the Central Ohio area on Friday. Connie Everett, one of the organizers of ComFest, said that closing the festival on Friday was “the best decision for the safety of the public and festival workers and to protect park grounds from damage.”

The festival reopens Saturday morning at 9am and continues on Sunday. The event features a full lineup of live music, demonstrations, food and artisan vendors.

Earlier in the week, a federal judge granted festival organizers an injunction against law enforcement agencies to keep them from punishing the festival and women who choose to attend the popular event topless.

According to the organizers, state liquor agents with the Ohio Investigative Unit allegedly threatened to file charges against ComFest or shut down alcohol sales at the festival if topless women were allowed to attend and remain at the festival. Attending the festival topless is allowed under Ohio’s public decency statute.