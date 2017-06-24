Federico Higuain scores twice, Crew beat Impact 4-1

Columbus Crew

COLUMBUS (AP) – Federico Higuain scored two more goals and the Columbus Crew beat the Montreal Impact 4-1 on Saturday night.

Higuain has five goals in his last four MLS games. He leads the Crew (8-9-1) with nine.

Higuain scored in the 17th minute on a free kick a few yards outside the box that flicked off the head of a defender in the Montreal wall. He scored on a left-footed shot in the 88th off an assist from Adam Jahn.

The Crew’s Kekuta Manneh, who had just entered the match, scored in the 70th on a loose ball in front of the net. Ola Kamara added another goal in the 72nd off a cross from Manneh.

Anthony Jackson-Hamel scored for Montreal (4-8-4) in the 19th.

Columbus won both games against Montreal this season, snapping the Impact’s unbeaten streak at four.

 

