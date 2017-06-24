Foodies on 4: Take a trip back to the Roaring ’20s at Pat and Gracie’s

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — This week’s Foodies on 4 segment took us to Graceland Mall, the home of Pat and Gracie’s. The Roaring 20s-themed restaurant was submitted to us by viewer Roger Marcum. He loves the restaurant for its House-made Tots, the Buckeye Pretzel Bites, and the P and G Salad.

When you walk in, the mood from the prohibition era is set. With a red statement chandelier and speak-easy feel, the cozy space is meant to take you back in time to the 1920s. Pat and Gracie’s is appropriately named after a prominent casino operator and brothel owner from Columbus who fell in love. When prohibition shut down their businesses, Pat opened a thoroughbred farm and named it “Graceland,” which is where the restaurant is located today in Graceland Mall.

The owners say the bar-style food is made with minimal ingredients, all from scratch. They don’t even own a freezer! Many of their ingredients are locally sourced, including the beer at the bar. The drink menu includes even more history, with several drinks named after some of Grace’s “girls” from the brothel.

We got the chance to see how their special Chimichurri burger and chimi sauce was made. You can watch the video above to see how it’s done!

