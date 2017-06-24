Grandmother arrested after boy on motorcycle hit by truck during beer run

SONOMA COUNTY, CA (KRON) — A Rohnert Park grandmother was arrested for child endangerment Friday after allegedly taking her grandson on a beer run on her motorcycle that ended with him being hit by a truck.

The collision with a Ford F-250 truck, driving about 30 miles per hour, happened at around 8:15 a.m. on Todd Road just east of Primrose Avenue.

Fifty-six-year-old Theresa Miranda and her 12-year-old grandson were on small 80 cc motorcycles. Neither motorcycle was street legal, officers said.

The boy was wearing a helmet.

As the truck prepared to pass the boy, he suddenly swerved left right in front of the truck, officers said. That’s when he was hit.

The boy was ejected into a drainage ditch on the south shoulder of the road, under the truck.

The 12-year-old suffered “moderate” injuries and was rushed to the Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

Miranda had been on her way home from getting beer at a nearby store. She was unlicensed and had a warrant for her arrest in a prior child endangerment case, the CHP said.

She was booked on three charges–child endangerment, driving unlicensed, and the outstanding warrant.