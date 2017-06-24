MUG SHOTS: 19 indicted on felony drug charges in Perry Co.

By Published:

PERRY CO., OH (WCMH) — The Perry County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that 19 people have been indicted on felony drug offenses.

All but one of those people were arrested in May during “Operation Buzz Kill,” an effort to target drug traffickers in the area.

GALLERY: Operation Buzz Kill indictments

The exception is Charles E. Huff, who was arrested in May after deputies found several mobile meth labs in his vehicle. One was under a 2-year-old child’s car seat.

Click here to read the full list of charges. 

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s