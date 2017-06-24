MUG SHOTS: 19 indicted on felony drug charges in Perry Co.

PERRY CO., OH (WCMH) — The Perry County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that 19 people have been indicted on felony drug offenses.

All but one of those people were arrested in May during “Operation Buzz Kill,” an effort to target drug traffickers in the area.

Amy Bradford Austin Euman Brett Pingle Bryan Ferguson Charles Huff Crissie Helwig Darren Zinn Daton Dunwoody Destiny Abram Doug Pesimer Heather Wells Justin Pingle Koby Roush Laura Thomas Sara Procacci Shania Munyan Stephanie Raskey Sydney Ellis

The exception is Charles E. Huff, who was arrested in May after deputies found several mobile meth labs in his vehicle. One was under a 2-year-old child’s car seat.

