Newest Ohio arson K9 is former shelter dog

REYNOLDSBURG (WCMH) — Finn the Lab is now the newest K9 to join the State’s Fire Marshal Accelerant Detection Team. But this 14-month-old puppy took an interesting route to get here.

“He belonged to a lady, she had him for about 6 months and decided, ‘I just can’t handle him,’” said his partner Robert Heising.

Finn lived in a local animal shelter for 3 months.

“They called the Columbus Fire Department who trains our dogs and said, ‘Hey, we have a dog here that we think is really good for you’,” said Heising.

And the rest is history. For the last 9 weeks, Finn and Heising have been inseparable partners, training around the clock getting Finn ready for his first search.

“He will search every area of that room, high spots, and low spots, windowsills, everything, and he will sniff. If he finds an odor he will sit down and just look at me for me to feed him. That is his reward.”

Finn is joining 4 other K9 dogs on the department. But it is his newfound bond with his partner that will always make these two best friends.

“If I leave a sock or a shirt laying somewhere he will have it in his mouth and bring it to me. We are just really good friends.”