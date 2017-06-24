Oklahoma doctor charged with murder after five patients die from multi-drug toxicity

By Published:

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (WCMH) — An Oklahoma doctor is facing murder charges after several of her patients overdosed and died from multi-drug toxicity.

Dr. Regan Nichols is charged with five counts of second-degree murder in connection with the deaths of five of her patients. Court documents say Nichols knowingly prescribed controlled dangerous substances to the patients in dangerous quantities when there was no legitimate need.

“Our investigation has revealed that during a period of approximately five years, Dr. Nicholas prescribed extremely large quantities of controlled substances in suspect combinations, including the most abused and sought after prescription drugs on the street,” the probable cause affidavit reads. “During this same time period, ten (10) patients have died from overdoses of the very same drugs she was prescribing in massive doses.”

According to KFOR, investigators found five people dead after they were prescribed more than 1,800 opioid pills in the same month that they died. Three of them were prescribed an anti-anxiety drug, a muscle relaxer and an opioid pain reliever — a deadly combination.

Nichols lost her prescribing ability for controlled dangerous substances in 2015. According to data from the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, Nichols prescribed in excess of 3 million dosage units of controlled dangerous substances between January 2010 and October 2014.

“The dangers associated with opioid drugs have been well documented, and most doctors follow strict guidelines when prescribing opioids to their patients,” said Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter. “Nichols prescribed patients, who entrusted their well-being to her, a horrifyingly excessive amount of opioid medications. Nichols’ blatant disregard for the lives of her patients is unconscionable.”

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s