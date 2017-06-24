Police: UPS shooter in San Francisco was armed with stolen guns

KRON Staff Published:

SAN FRANCISCO, CA (KRON) — San Francisco Police investigators are providing new information more than a week after a mass shooting at a UPS facility. SFPD has interviewed more than 100 witnesses and recovered video from the UPS facility.

However, the shooting itself was not captured on camera.

Last week, Jimmy Lam fired 20 rounds from a semi-automatic pistol killing three fellow workers at the San Francisco warehouse before taking his own life.

At 8:50am last Wednesday, there was a daily meeting in the UPS facility that was attended by the gunman and the victims. Police say during that meeting Lam opened fire without warning, shooting four people in the meeting. Two of the victims died from their injuries.

Lam then walked outside the building and shot another victim multiple times. Lam then walked back into the UPS building. When officers arrived on scene, they confronted him and Lam took his own life.

Police say the three victims that died appeared to have been targeted.

Lam was armed with multiple guns, two of which were stolen, and one box of ammunition. The weapon used in the shooting, which is an assault type pistol, was stolen from a person in Utah. Lam also had a semi-automatic handgun stolen from Napa County, California.

Commander Greg McEachern said it was not known if Lam stole the weapons or if someone else did.

Investigators said Friday that they are not sure of a motive for the shooting. A San Francisco Police Department official has said Lam appears to have felt disrespected by co-workers, but the official did not know if that motivated the shooting.

The three drivers who were killed last Wednesday were known as kind and helpful among coworkers and clients, wounded driver Alvin Chen told The Associated Press in an interview. It would have been out of character for them to single anyone out for disrespect, he added.

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s