Professor says N. Korea detainee got what he ‘deserved’

By Published:
American student Otto Warmbier speaks during a press conference on Monday, Feb. 29, 2016, in Pyongyang, North Korea. (AP Photo/Kim Kwang Hyon)

WILMINGTON, DE (AP) — The University of Delaware is distancing itself from comments made by an adjunct professor after she said a college student who died after being held by North Korea “got exactly what he deserved.”

The Wilmington News Journal reports that anthropology professor Kathy Dettwyler said on her personal Facebook page that Otto Warmbier was “typical of a mindset of a lot of the young, white, rich, clueless males” she teaches.

The university said in a statement that Dettwyler’s comments do not reflect the school’s values and are “particularly distressing.” Dettwyler declined to comment.

Warmbier was released by North Korea earlier this month after being held for more than 17 months. He was in a coma and died Monday.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s