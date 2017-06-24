Tech sergeant released from hospital after air show accident

By Published:
A military jet is attended to after flipping over at the Dayton International Airport on Friday, June 23, 2017, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ty Greenlees /Dayton Daily News via AP)

DAYTON (AP) — A technical sergeant has been released from a hospital after an Air Force Thunderbirds F-16 left the runway and flipped over after landing during preparation for an air show in Ohio.

The Dayton Daily News reports Technical Sgt. Kenneth Cordova was released Friday night. It’s unclear if the jet’s pilot, Capt. Erik Gonsalves, has been released. Authorities said both were in good condition after the accident Friday afternoon at Dayton International Airport.

Officials say the Thunderbirds won’t perform Saturday at the Vectren Dayton Air Show. No decision has been made about Sunday’s performance.

The commander in charge of the Thunderbirds has said a safety board will determine the cause of the “mishap” that occurred at the end of an advance flight before this weekend’s scheduled shows.

